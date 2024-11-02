LeQuint Allen's three scores rally Syracuse to 38-31 overtime win over Virginia Tech

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Overtime for Syracuse means it's LeQuint Allen time.

The Orange running back forced overtime with a 1-yard run with 29 seconds remaining in regulation and ran it in from 9 yards out in the extra session to give Syracuse a 38-31 win over Virginia Tech Saturday, rallying from a 21-3 deficit midway through the third quarter.

It was the second overtime win for the Orange this season and the second time Allen has made the winning play.

“As you see in overtime, that’s LeQuint time,” Syracuse coach Fran Brown said. “Just give LeQuint the ball.”

Allen had three scores, gained 121 yards on 21 carries and had five catches for 37 yards.

“He can catch, he can play safety, he can play outside linebacker, he can play wide receiver, he can do wildcat quarterback. He can do everything. This is his passion. He does it the right way … he’s special, man, He’s a special kid,” Brown added.

With the win Syracuse became bowl eligible for the third consecutive year for the first time since playing in five straight bowls from 1995-99.

“That was already going to happen,” Brown said. “The bowl game wasn’t the mission. That’s something we were going to accomplish along the way. I knew we were good enough.”

Kyle McCord led Syracuse (6-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) to a 24-21 margin with 14:22 remaining in the game on two pass plays to Justus Ross-Simmons covering 28 and 55 yards, the first touchdowns of the wide receiver’s career, and a 1-yard run by Allen, the first of his three touchdowns.

Collin Schlee, making his first start for Virginia Tech as a last-minute replacement for Kyron Drones, passed for one touchdown and ran for another as the Hokies were denied their fourth straight win.

After Syracuse took the lead, Virginia Tech (5-4, 3-2 ACC) marched down the field and Malachi Thomas ran it in from 15 yards out to help the Hokies reclaim the lead, 28-24, with 11:04 to go. A 27-yard field goal by John Love with 5:16 to go appeared to ice the game.

But the Orange responded on a 14-play, 75-yard drive to tie the game at 31 on Allen’s run.

After Allen’s score in overtime, Schlee fumbled at the Syracuse 14. The ball was recovered by Fadil Diggs, and the Orange had the win.

The victory helped change the November swoon narrative for Syracuse. Entering the game, the Orange was just 12-32 in November since joining the ACC in 2013.

“I think in years prior maybe when the score was 21-3 the guys would quit,” McCord said. “There’s no quit in this team, there's no sense of panic on the sideline. We just keep swinging until the end. To win this first one in November, I think will be good for momentum."

Drones was ruled out of the game with a lower-body injury. Running back Bhayshul Tuten, fifth in the nation with 950 yards, also did not play for the Hokies with an ankle injury. Jeremiah Coney gained 96 yards and Thomas chipped in with 73.

Schlee, a redshirt-senior transfer from UCLA making his first start for the Hokies, was 16 of 24 for 206 yards while the Hokies' running attack by committee picked up 249 yards.

“Tremendous effort by our team, particularly our backup quarterback and a couple of running backs,” said Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry. “We made too many mistakes to beat a good team on the road.”

McCord was 24 of 35 yards for 280 yards. He failed to throw for at least 300 yards for the first time this season.

DeLane's ‘De Man’

Cornerback Mansoor DeLane intercepted a pass and forced a fumble for the Hokies.

Wax has the shine

Syracuse linebacker Marlowe Wax, in his second game back from injury, had 1.5 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Takeaways

Virginia Tech: For the Hokies, it’s a bitter pill to swallow. They had the game in their grasp and let it slip away, but Schlee showed he’s more than a capable replacement.

Syracuse: The Orange has now set the stage for a strong finish to its season with winnable games against Boston College, Cal and UConn before a season-finale against No. 5 Miami.

Up next

Virginia Tech: The Hokies return home Saturday for a matchup against No. 11 Clemson.

Syracuse: The Orange hit the road Saturday against Boston College.