© 2023 WRVO Public Media
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

There's a new season in college athletics: transfer portal season

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published May 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT
FILE - Syracuse guard Joseph Girard III, right, drives against Wake Forest guard Daivien Williamson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, March 4, 2023. Clemson has added four transfers including high-scoring, ex-Syracuse player Joseph Girard III to its men's basketball roster for next season. The school announced Tuesday, May 9, that Girard, former North Carolina State forward Jack Clark, ex-Air Force guard Jake Heidbreder and former UNC Greensboro forward Bas Leyte all signed with the Tigers for next season. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
Adrian Kraus/AP
/
FR171451 AP
FILE - Syracuse guard Joseph Girard III, right, drives against Wake Forest guard Daivien Williamson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, March 4, 2023. Clemson has added four transfers including high-scoring, ex-Syracuse player Joseph Girard III to its men's basketball roster for next season. The school announced Tuesday, May 9, that Girard, former North Carolina State forward Jack Clark, ex-Air Force guard Jake Heidbreder and former UNC Greensboro forward Bas Leyte all signed with the Tigers for next season. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

There's a new season in college athletics: transfer portal season. The transfer portal closed for the basketball season on May 11.

Portal rules changed in 2021. Previously if a player wanted to transfer schools, they had to sit out a season before getting to compete. Now, players are eligible immediately leading to some team shakeups.

More than 1,600 men's Division I basketball players entered the transfer portal in 2022.

Dave Meluni is a professor in the sports management program at Syracuse University's Falk College. He said while name, image and likeness (NIL) plays a role in the transfer portal, most decisions are driven by playing time.

"It's really the playing time because they all think they're going to go professional," Meluni said. "Everybody has that dream to say, 'Hey I have a couple of good years and I develop here and I play well in the summer collegiate leagues and then maybe I have a chance to get drafted."

Meluni said he wants to see some reforms to the portal as players can enter the portal before a NCAA championship game is played. He gave an example of the Syracuse men's basketball season ending before the NCAA tournament while Florida Atlantic makes it to the Final Four.

"There might be a player at Syracuse that transfers out, their season is over," Meluni said. "Florida Atlantic is preparing for the NCAA tournament and they're still having to pay attention to the portal because they don't want to lose out on a possible Syracuse basketball player. [Florida Atlantic] is doing double the work where the Syracuse coaches now are in full recruiting mode into the portal."

Meluni also speculated on the potential number of times a player could transfer schools saying academically any student who transfers schools sometimes loses credits toward graduation that don't transfer over to their new school and thinks that logic could be applied to limit student-athlete transfers.

"I think a way you could possibly do this is you have to be on track toward the degree in X amount of years," Meluni said.

Meluni noted that athletes gaining an extra year of eligibility from COVID-19 showed what extra years can do for an athlete. He said it will be interesting to see how both players and coaches use the transfer portal in developing athletes and their programs.

Tags
Sports Regional NewsNCAA
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
See stories by Ava Pukatch