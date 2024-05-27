Former SU player Dyaisha Fair waived by Las Vegas Aces

Dyaisha Fair, a star player on the Syracuse women's basketball team, was waived by the Las Vegas Aces one day after making her debut in the WNBA.

The team made the announcement Sunday, later posting a short thank you for Fair.

Fair played in the final four minutes of the Ace's Saturday game and recorded two assists. The Aces defeated the Indiana Fever 99-80 and are 3-1 in the season thus far.

Fair was drafted in the second round as the 16th overall pick.

The Rochester native is third on the all time scorers list for NCAA women's college basketball with 3,403 points.