Former SU player Dyaisha Fair waived by Las Vegas Aces

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published May 27, 2024 at 9:48 AM EDT
Dyaisha Fair Preseason—Aces vs. Puerto Rico (May 11, 2024)
Las Vegas Aces
Dyaisha Fair Preseason—Aces vs. Puerto Rico (May 11, 2024)

Dyaisha Fair, a star player on the Syracuse women's basketball team, was waived by the Las Vegas Aces one day after making her debut in the WNBA.

The team made the announcement Sunday, later posting a short thank you for Fair.

Fair played in the final four minutes of the Ace's Saturday game and recorded two assists. The Aces defeated the Indiana Fever 99-80 and are 3-1 in the season thus far.

Fair was drafted in the second round as the 16th overall pick.

The Rochester native is third on the all time scorers list for NCAA women's college basketball with 3,403 points.
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
