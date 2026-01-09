Update for Rome listeners: WRVO moving to 91.5 FM on Jan 21

If you listen to WRVO in Rome, you know we've been working on improving our signal to avoid interference. Last year, we moved to 91.7 FM as a temporary measure. Now, we are ready to settle into our permanent home.

Starting Wednesday, January 21, our Rome signal is moving next door to 91.5 FM.

It’s just a tiny nudge to the left on your radio dial, but it marks the completion of our transition plan for the area. Be sure to lock in 91.5 FM on your presets starting Wednesday, January 21. As always, if you have questions, email us at feedback@wrvo.org.