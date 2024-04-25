© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Watch: President Biden in Syracuse announces $6.1 billion in CHIPS and Science grants for Micron

WRVO | By Jason Smith
Published April 25, 2024 at 1:14 PM EDT
Updated April 25, 2024 at 3:16 PM EDT
President Joe Biden speaks at the Museum of Science and Technology in Syracuse Thursday, April 25.
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO
President Joe Biden speaks at the Museum of Science and Technology in Syracuse Thursday, April 25.

President Joe Biden was in Syracuse Thursday afternoon to announce the preliminary agreement between the Department of Commerce and Micron providing Idaho-based company with up to $6.14 billion in direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act.

Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO
Protesters outside the Museum of Science and Technology Thursday, where President Biden was scheduled to speak

Biden landed in Syracuse on Air Force One just after 12:30 p.m. He was greeted on the tarmac by a number of state and local officials, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

In addition to the $6.14 billion in direct funds, the U.S. Department of Commerce said the CHIPS Program Office would also make up to $7.5 billion of proposed loans available to Micron under the preliminary memorandum of terms.

Biden spoke at the Museum of Science and Technology (MOST) in Syracuse's Armory Square. Traffic around the area has been closed since Wednesday night.

Outside the MOST, more than a hundred people protested Biden's visit, holding Palestinian flags and calling for an end to the fighting in Gaza.

Watch video of Biden's remarks below.
The Upstate Economy Regional NewsNY state newsMicron
Jason Smith
Jason has served as WRVO's news director in some capacity since August 2017. As news director, Jason produces hourly newscasts, and helps direct local news coverage and special programming. Before that, Jason hosted Morning Edition on WRVO from 2009-2019. Jason came to WRVO in January of 2008 as a producer/reporter. Before that, he spent two years as an anchor/reporter at WSYR Radio in Syracuse.
