In break with Hochul, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado calls for President Biden to step aside

In a break with Governor Kathy Hochul, New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado is joining a growing number of Democrats calling on President Joe Biden to halt his re-election bid.

Delgado released a statement saying he has immense respect for Biden, but worries the president isn’t up to the task of defeating former President Donald Trump in November.

Delgado’s statement came hours after his successor in Congress, Democrat Pat Ryan of the 18th district, announced his own preference for a different candidate.

Trump is an existential threat to American democracy; it is our duty to put forward the strongest candidate against him.



Joe Biden is a patriot but is no longer the best candidate to defeat Trump.



For the good of our country, I am asking Joe Biden to step aside -- to deliver on… https://t.co/OsxiHE7bZa — Pat Ryan 🇺🇸 (@PatRyanUC) July 10, 2024

For her part, Hochul says she was reassured during a White House meeting with Biden last week and has stood by the embattled president.

