Governor Hochul announces millions in summer EBT funds for New York State

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Charles Gilbert
Published August 8, 2024 at 2:48 PM EDT
Hochul announced they will send over $200 million in summer EBT funds to over 1.5 million children across New York.
Back in July, New York State launched its summer EBT program. The program helps low-income families cover the cost of groceries during the summer break. During a press conference on Thursday, Governor Kathy Hocul spoke on the importance of the program.

"Making sure that our kids get the nutrition they need to grow up healthy and strong is one of my top priorities," said Hochul. "No child should ever go hungry because the cost of living was just too damn high for their parents and their families."

Applications for the program are still open until September 3.
