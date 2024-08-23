Making things right: how we repair and strengthen our most important relationships

It's never too late to make things right—even when cracks form within our relationships with our families, our environment...or the inevitable. This hour, TED speakers offer healing solutions.

Guests include clinical psychologist Becky Kennedy, death doula Alua Arthur and indigenous community leader and conservationist Valérie Courtois.

Original broadcast date: October 6, 2023

This episode of TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier, James Delahoussaye and Harsha Nahata. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi.

Our production staff also includes Katie Monteleone, Fiona Geiran, Chloee Weiner and Rachel Faulkner White. Our audio engineers are Gilly Moon, Tre Watson, Ted Mebane, Robert Rodriguez, Maggie Luthar and Joshua Newell.

Copyright 2024 NPR