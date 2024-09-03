© 2024 WRVO Public Media
'Kaos' takes on the Greek gods, but is it a hit or a myth?

By Glen Weldon,
Regina G. BarberShar JossellCristina EscobarLiz MetzgerMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published September 3, 2024 at 9:10 AM EDT
Jeff Goldblum plays Zeus in Kaos.
Justin Downing
/
Netflix
Jeff Goldblum plays Zeus in Kaos.

In the clever new Netflix series Kaos, the Greek Gods are a rich and powerful modern-day family. They're led by an impulsive and deeply insecure Zeus (Jeff Goldblum), who lives on Mount Olympus with his wife Hera (Janet McTeer). But there is a plan to overthrow Zeus that depends on a slew of gods, demigods and mortals working together, whether or not they are aware of the roles they each are playing.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Shar Jossell
Cristina Escobar
Liz Metzger
Mike Katzif
Jessica Reedy
