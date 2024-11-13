© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Humans on Mars? Here's why you shouldn't plan a space move anytime soon

By Jessica Yung,
Regina G. BarberRebecca Ramirez
Published November 13, 2024 at 8:24 AM EST
janiecbros
/
Getty Images
Artistic renditions of a future Mars settlement often feature structures above ground, as seen above. But after extensive research, authors Kelly and Zach Weinersmith found that any potential settlement would have to be below ground.

As global warming continues and space technology improves, there is more and more talk about the growing possibility of a sci-fi future in which humans become a multiplanetary species. Specifically, that we could live on Mars. Biologist Kelly Weinersmith and cartoonist Zach Weinersmith have spent the last four years researching what this would look like if we did this anytime soon. In their new book A City On Mars, they get into all sorts of questions: How would we have babies in space? How would we have enough food? They join host Regina Barber and explain why it might be best to stay on Earth.

Kelly and Zach Weinersmith's book A City On Mars is out now.

Curious about other space news? Email us at shortwave@npr.org and we might cover your topic on a future episode!

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Jessica Yung and edited by Rebecca Ramirez. The facts were checked by Tyler Jones. The audio engineer was Gilly Moon.

