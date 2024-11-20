© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Why are so many Coho salmon dying? The answer might be in your tires

By Camila Domonoske,
Jessica YungRebecca Ramirez
Published November 20, 2024 at 9:41 AM EST
Coho salmon spawn in freshwater, strike off for the open seas, trek back to the place of their birth – but researchers noticed that over the years, some would die before they could spawn.
Coho salmon spawn in freshwater, strike off for the open seas, trek back to the place of their birth – but researchers noticed that over the years, some would die before they could spawn.

For decades, Coho salmon were turning up dead in urban streams the Pacific Northwest. The salmon would stop swimming straight, and then die before they had a chance to spawn. Researchers worried that unless they figured out the cause, the species would eventually go extinct. Enter a formidable crew of biologists, modelers, community scientists, environmental chemists. After eventually ruling out the obvious suspects — things like temperature, oxygen levels and known toxins — researchers eventually zeroed in on a prime suspect: chemicals in tires. But the question remained: Which one?

If you liked this episode, check out our other episodes on satellites monitoring emissions and how air pollution could create superbugs.

Want to hear more environmental stories or science mysteries? Tell us by emailing shortwave@npr.org!

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Jessica Yung and edited by our showrunner Rebecca Ramirez. It was fact-checked by Tyler Jones and Kwesi Lee was the audio engineer.

Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
See stories by Camila Domonoske
Jessica Yung
Jessica (she/her) is a producer for the Short Wave. She got her start in radio as a producer at Gimlet's narrative technology podcast Reply All, working on stories about QAnon, video games, cryptic tweets, and more. For the past two years, she has taught podcast production to high schoolers at Harlem Children's Zone, where she guided her students through making personal pieces about topics like jumping the MTA turnstile and complicated relationships with parents. Before she came to radio, she worked in print media, through various jobs at literary magazines and book publishers.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
See stories by Rebecca Ramirez