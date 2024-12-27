© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Scientists document carnivorous squirrels in California who hunt voles

By Regina G. Barber,
Jessica YungJordan-Marie SmithRachel CarlsonJuana Summers
Published December 27, 2024 at 12:51 PM EST
Squirrels are omnivores, eating nuts, fruit, small insects — and according to a study published in the Journal of Ethology — voles.
Sonja Wild, UC Davis
Squirrels are on the hunt in the California Bay Area.

Their target: local voles.

In a study published in the Journal of Ethology, a group of California ground squirrels were found hunting, killing and eating a vole. Lead researcher and behavioral ecologist Jennifer Smith from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire says her team witnessed this behavior in the twelfth year of a long term study.

The local vole population boomed this year. It was five to six times bigger than normal, Smith says the squirrels took advantage of that.

But this behavior is not new. "There's been accumulating evidence of one or two events within a species of a red squirrel taking a sparrow," she says, also noting, "They tend to go, try to take chickens."

But these accounts have been thought to be one-offs, generally.

With this study, the squirrels' entire process was captured via video — and shown to be a regular part of these squirrels' behavior.

This episode was produced by Rachel Carlson and Jordan-Marie Smith and edited by Rebecca Ramirez, Christopher Intagliata and Ashley Brown. Tyler Jones checked the facts.

