The Contenders, Vol. 1: The songs we can't stop playing this week

We kick off the new year with a look at some of the albums we're most excited about for 2025, and the songs from them that we're obsessed with. This includes the transfixing sounds of Anna B Savage, moody club beats from FKA Twigs, '80s-influenced rock and pop from Sharon Van Etten and more.

NPR Music's Hazel Cills joins host Robin Hilton.

Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.org

