The Contenders, Vol. 1: The songs we can't stop playing this week

By Hazel Cills,
Robin Hilton
Published January 7, 2025 at 9:07 AM EST
FKA Twigs' latest album, EUSEXUA, includes "Perfect Stranger," one of the songs we can't stop playing this week.
Jordan Hemingway
/
Courtesy of the artist
We kick off the new year with a look at some of the albums we're most excited about for 2025, and the songs from them that we're obsessed with. This includes the transfixing sounds of Anna B Savage, moody club beats from FKA Twigs, '80s-influenced rock and pop from Sharon Van Etten and more.

NPR Music's Hazel Cills joins host Robin Hilton.

Hazel Cills
Hazel Cills is an editor at NPR Music, where she edits breaking music news, reviews, essays and interviews. Before coming to NPR in 2021, Hazel was a culture reporter at Jezebel, where she wrote about music and popular culture. She was also a writer for MTV News and a founding staff writer for the teen publication Rookie magazine.
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
