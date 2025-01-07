The Contenders, Vol. 1: The songs we can't stop playing this week
We kick off the new year with a look at some of the albums we're most excited about for 2025, and the songs from them that we're obsessed with. This includes the transfixing sounds of Anna B Savage, moody club beats from FKA Twigs, '80s-influenced rock and pop from Sharon Van Etten and more.
NPR Music's Hazel Cills joins host Robin Hilton.
Enjoy the show? Tell a friend and leave us a review wherever you listen to podcasts.
Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.org
Copyright 2025 NPR