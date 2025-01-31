Did DEI D.I.E.? Welcome to a new kind of 'civil rights' era

The new Trump administration is using the language of civil rights but flipping it on its head. If 'diversity' is now being coded as discrimination, what does that mean for the future of civil rights?

Brittany is joined by Columbia Law professor Olatunde Johnson and Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Wesley Lowery to look at how the Trump administration is dismantling federal diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and how private businesses are following suit.

Support public media and receive ad-free listening. Join NPR+ today.

Copyright 2025 NPR