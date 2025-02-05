© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Selena Gomez's tears, Jessie Reyez's gratitude and what it means to be 'xolo'

By Felix Contreras,
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published February 5, 2025 at 9:42 AM EST
Liliana "Li" Saumet and Alberto "Beto" Montenegro from the super group Astropical
David Giraldo
Liliana "Li" Saumet and Alberto "Beto" Montenegro from the super group Astropical

Our digital mailboxes continue to overflow with new music. This week, we hear from a Colombian-Venezuelan super group, a new Afro-Brazilian band, and Ana gets another jazz lesson from a Latin jazz orchestra.

Featured Songs:

• XIXA, "Xolo de Galáxia"

• Meme del Real, "Princesa"

• Jessie Reyes, "GOLIATH"

• Arturo O'Farrill & the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, "Dia de los Muertos III Mambo Cadaverous"

• Trinka, "Grego"

• Astropical, "Me Pasa (Piscis)"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Special gracias to Hazel Cills: Thanks for everything!!

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.