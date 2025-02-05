Selena Gomez's tears, Jessie Reyez's gratitude and what it means to be 'xolo'

Our digital mailboxes continue to overflow with new music. This week, we hear from a Colombian-Venezuelan super group, a new Afro-Brazilian band, and Ana gets another jazz lesson from a Latin jazz orchestra.

Featured Songs:

• XIXA, "Xolo de Galáxia"

• Meme del Real, "Princesa"

• Jessie Reyes, "GOLIATH"

• Arturo O'Farrill & the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, "Dia de los Muertos III Mambo Cadaverous"

• Trinka, "Grego"

• Astropical, "Me Pasa (Piscis)"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Special gracias to Hazel Cills: Thanks for everything!!

