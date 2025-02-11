The Lessons Couples Learn From Living Apart Together

Does distance really make the heart grow fonder?

A growing number of couples who are choosing to live apart together (LAT) seem to think so. These lovers are in a committed relationship but live or sleep separately.

Between 2000 and 2022, the percentage of married couples who decided to live apart grew by more than 40 percent. The trend has been driven mainly by older women.

New research from a U.K. household study found that older couples who decided to live in separate places have better mental health. It's also the most likely type of relationship for the over-60s crowd, with these couples being 10 times more likely to opt for LAT situations than traditional living arrangements.

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, we discuss what living apart together looks like.

How are couples making this work? And what can we learn about embracing more nontraditional dating and relationship styles?

