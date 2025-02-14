© 2025 WRVO Public Media
In Panama economic needs threaten to erase a way of life

Published February 14, 2025 at 8:58 AM EST
Community leader, Digna Benite, calls her village of Limon de Chagres, a land made of love.
Tomas Ayuso
/
NPR
Community leader, Digna Benite, calls her village of Limon de Chagres, a land made of love.

Panama has been looking for solutions to a long-term problem. Every time a ship passes through the Panama Canal, more than 50 million gallons of fresh water from Lake Gatun pour out into the ocean.

Nobody ever thought Panama could run out of water. It is one of the rainiest countries in the world. But a couple years ago, a drought got so bad that the canal had to reduce traffic by more than a third - which had a huge impact on global shipping.

The Panama Canal needs more water. Authorities have decided to get it by building a dam in a spot that would displace more than 2,000 people along the Rio Indio.

