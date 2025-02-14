Retracing the steps of their ancestors

Original broadcast date: February 24, 2024

To move forward, the United States must confront its history of racial inequality. This hour, three perspectives on looking to the past to build a better future for Black Americans.

Guests include author Joseph McGill Jr., Code Switch co-host B.A. Parker and opinion columnist Charles Blow.

This episode of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Harsha Nahata, Katie Monteleone and Rachel Faulkner White. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.

Our production staff at NPR also includes Matthew Cloutier, Fiona Geiran and James Delahoussaye. Our audio engineers were Valentina Rodriguez Sanchez and Ted Mebane.

Copyright 2025 NPR