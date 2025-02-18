'If You Can Keep It': The Future Of The Democratic Party

In November, a Pew Research survey found that nearly-half of Democrats are pessimistic about the party's future, compared to only 13 percent of Republicans.

The 2024 election was a rude awakening for leaders on the left, many of whom are grappling with how to shift the public perception of the party.

In this latest edition of "If You Can Keep It," we get at the heart of this political moment and ask the questions that really matter about the state of our democracy.

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2025 NPR