SUNY and CUNY students call for increased state funding amid federal funding freeze

Some SUNY and CUNY students say if funding for higher education is affected by federal spending cuts under the Trump administration, they hope the state will step in.

Federal funding for higher education and research is in question amid President Trump’s efforts to freeze federal grants and loans. Confusion remains at agencies like the National Institutes of Health, which supports academic research across the country.

SUNY's Research Foundation estimates it will lose $79 million in current grants, which includes more than $21 million through June. A coalition of 22 state attorneys general is suing the Trump administration after the NIH said it would slash funding for “indirect cost” reimbursements, covering things like lab costs, faculty, infrastructure and utilities.

At the same time, students gathered at the state capitol in Albany Wednesday to call for more state funding for New York's public colleges and universities. Giovanni Harvey is a graduate student at the University at Albany and Student Assembly President.

“Yes, we’re looking for the state to just double its investment, double what’s important to these areas,” Harvey said.

The budget is due by April 1st.