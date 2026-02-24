© 2026 WRVO Public Media
Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens to attend State of the Union

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published February 24, 2026 at 5:36 AM EST
Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens
Mayor's office
Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens

Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens will be in Washington, D.C., Tuesday as the guest of Rep. John Mannion (D-Geddes) at the State of the Union Address.

Mannion said our region is in the midst of a generational transformation, and he thinks bringing Owens to the State of the Union can help him deliver a message about the government working together to help the people.

In a statement, Mannion said, “Reimagining I-81, preparing for Micron’s historic investment, removing thousands of lead service lines, keeping costs affordable, and strengthening our communities — all of this succeeds when federal and local government are working in lockstep. Mayor Owens and I are committed to a strong partnership that delivers for families and small businesses, for our kids and seniors, and for everyone who calls Central New York and the Mohawk Valley home. We will work with anyone to move this region forward — and we will fight back when policies threaten our constituents’ well-being or the rule of law.” 

Owens said attending the State of the Union is an honor, and in a statement added, “Syracuse is at a defining moment, a transformation unlike anything we’ve seen in a generation.  I am excited to share our vision for Syracuse’s future with other elected officials at the State of the Union and to champion the opportunities ahead. Congressman Mannion and I are united in a commitment to build a region where all individuals, families, including our children, and seniors can thrive, and where our business community can prosper.” 

Syracuse City Auditor Alexander Marion said he hopes Owens can help send a message to President Trump that the administration needs to do more to invest in cities and urban policy.

"I think she is doing, not just Syracuse, but cities across the country, a service being able to go there and deliver a message for what cities everywhere need,” said Marion. “That is supporting our immigrant communities. That's investing in our infrastructure. That's making sure that we have all the pieces we need to deliver services and mitigate the threats of climate change."

Last year, Mannion brought a local farmer to the State of the Union to highlight the importance of helping farms and fighting food insecurity.
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
