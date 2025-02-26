© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WRVO.org will undergo scheduled maintenance beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 27. During this time, the site may be temporarily unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience.

What women want: to embrace their inner monsters

By Brittany Luse,
Aisha HarrisAlexis WilliamsBarton GirdwoodJasmine RomeroNeena PathakVeralyn Williams
Published February 26, 2025 at 10:06 AM EST
What happens when women embrace their inner monster?
Adrienne Bresnahan/Getty Images
What happens when women embrace their inner monster?

What do The Substance, Nosferatu, and Babygirl have in common? They externalize the characters' inner feelings - self-loathing, guilt, shame - in the most grotesque ways possible.

Ahead of the Academy Awards, Brittany Luse sits down with IBAM producer Alexis Williams and Pop Culture Happy Hour co-host Aisha Harris, to get into how these trending films bring women's internal monsters to life.

Support public media and receive ad-free listening & bonus content. Join NPR+ today.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
See stories by Aisha Harris
Alexis Williams
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Barton Girdwood
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Jasmine Romero
Neena Pathak
Veralyn Williams
Veralyn Williams (she/her) is a Peabody and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist who has been asking hard questions about our world since she picked up her first microphone in 2004. Now she brings her skills (and ears) to her role as executive producer of programming at NPR.