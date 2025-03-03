© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR poll: Majority thinks Trump is making changes too quickly

By Sarah McCammon,
Domenico MontanaroMara Liasson
Published March 3, 2025 at 4:46 PM EST

In a new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll, a majority of respondents think the state of the union is not strong, and that President Trump is moving too quickly in trying to reshape the federal government.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro, and senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
