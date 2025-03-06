Can Democrats find their way out of the wilderness?

A hundred minutes — that's how long President Trump had the floor — literally — last night.

A hundred minutes he used to lay out his agenda, his grievances and what he argued are the accomplishments of his first six weeks in office.

This all came during his "joint address" to Congress — the State of the Union that's not a State of the Union.

Since Trump returned to office in January, there's been little room left for democrats to make their case to the American people.

Democratic moderates think they have an answer for Trump 2.0. What does their playbook look like?

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

Copyright 2025 NPR