Lauren Graham talks The Z-Suite and being the mom we wish we had

Published March 8, 2025 at 7:01 AM EST
Roy Rochlin
/
Getty Images

Lauren Graham became very famous and even more beloved by playing Lorelei Gilmore in the Gilmore Girls, a grown woman dealing with her own problems AND the problems of her young daughter. She's now starring in The Z Suite, a new comedy in which she plays a grown woman dealing her own problems AND the problems of her younger colleagues. She's found her niche! She may be the world's favorite mom, but can this Gilmore girl answer our questions about gilled girls, AKA mermaids?

