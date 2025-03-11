Philippines ex-President Duterte arrested for alleged crimes against humanity

Rodrigo Duterte, the former president of the Philippines, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant from the International Criminal Court, charging him with crimes against humanity for the thousands killed in a drug war that Duterte waged across his political career. We get the latest from The New York Times' Sui-Lee Wee.

Then, Lt. Cmdr. Geirid Morgan, a transgender Navy officer and former rescue diver, talks about President Trump's executive order banning transgender troops from serving in the military. Morgan is one of several plaintiffs in a lawsuit that is challenging the constitutionality of the order.

And, music can have profound benefits for humans. Neuroscientist and musician Daniel J. Levitin talks about his latest book, "I Heard There Was A Secret Chord: Music as Medicine," which explains how our brains process music and lays out the evidence for the therapeutic benefits music can have.

