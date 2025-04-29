© 2025 WRVO Public Media
What's next for U.S. involvement in Ukraine?

By Sarah McCammon,
Greg MyreSusan Davis
Published April 29, 2025 at 9:28 AM EDT

Since Russia's large scale invasion began in 2022, the U.S. has provided significant military aid to Ukraine. But Republicans, led by President Trump, are increasingly skeptical of providing more support. What will happen next, and can Ukraine continue fighting if the U.S. removes its assistance?

This episode: political correspondents Sarah McCammon and Susan Davis, and national security correspondent Greg Myre.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.
