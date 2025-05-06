© 2025 WRVO Public Media
It's budget season. Can the White House and Congress find common ground?

By Susan Davis,
Deirdre WalshTamara Keith
Published May 6, 2025 at 9:25 AM EDT

President Trump has called for the government's spending to be wrapped into "one big, beautiful bill" along with other legislative priorities, but Congress may have other ideas. We explore how the White House and Congress will need to work together to fund the government.

This episode: political correspondent Susan Davis, congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh, and senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.
Deirdre Walsh
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
