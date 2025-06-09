© 2025 WRVO Public Media
'The Phoenician Scheme' is full of Wes side-stories

By Glen Weldon,
Chris KlimekB.A. ParkerHafsa FathimaMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published June 9, 2025 at 9:23 AM EDT
Benicio del Toro in The Phoenician Scheme.
Focus Features
Benicio del Toro in The Phoenician Scheme.

Wes Anderson's new film The Phoenician Scheme is classic Wes Anderson, complete with a great cast delivering heightened dialogue and stylized cinematography. It stars Benicio del Toro as one of Europe's richest men, an amoral industrialist, who, along with his daughter (Mia Threapleton) and a tutor (Michael Cera), travels to convince his business partners to fund his latest venture. But where does the film rank among Anderson's past movies?

Audio engineering performed by Cena Loffredo.

Follow Pop Culture Happy Hour on Letterboxd at letterboxd.com/nprpopculture

Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
Chris Klimek
B.A. Parker
Hafsa Fathima
Mike Katzif
Jessica Reedy
