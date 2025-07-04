Why The U.S. Army Made Four Tech Executives Lieutenant Colonels

It might sound like something you'd read, scoff at, and then scroll past. But it's true.

Meta Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth, Palantir Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar, OpenAI Head of Product Kevin Weil, and Thinking Machines Lab advisor Bob McGrew are now lieutenant colonels in the U.S. Army Reserves, as of June 13.

They're part of a military unit called Detachment 201, also known as the the Executive Innovation Corps. Their US Army says their swearing in is the "start of a bigger mission to inspire more tech pros to serve without leaving their careers, showing the next generation how to make a difference in uniform."

What is the Army hoping to innovate? And in what capacity are these tech executives serving in the armed forces?

