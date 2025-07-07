The ocean's currents are shifting. Why?

A warming climate doesn't just affect dry land — it affects the ocean, too.

For many years, Earth's ocean has acted as a heat sink for climate change: A large part of the heat generated by human use of fossil fuels is being absorbed by the ocean. And while the deep sea is largely unaffected by this heat absorption, the upper ocean — the ~200 meters closest to the surface — is significantly affected.

Based on a number of models, scientists predict that in a warming climate, the majority of surface currents across the globe will significantly accelerate. Some of them, like the Atlantic Circumpolar Current around Antarctica, are already shifting. That has the potential to cause huge knock-on effects, including sea level rise, changing fish migration cycles, shifting storm patterns and more.

