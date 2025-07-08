Flooding is common in Texas Hill Country. This was different

Imagine standing in water shallow enough to just barely hit the soles of your feet. And then it rises so fast that in just about ten minutes, it's up to your neck. That's how fast the Guadalupe River in Texas rose last week, according to state officials.

Twenty-six feet in less than an hour.

That flooding left dozens dead, devastated homes and businesses. Officials, emergency crews and volunteers are hoping more survivors will be found. But in a press conference today, officials warned the death toll will continue to rise.

In the Texas Hill Country, climate change and geography conspired to create one of the worst floods in generations.

