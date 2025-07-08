ICYMI: Rescue And Recovery Efforts Continue In Texas

On Friday, central Texas, near San Antonio, was hit by what officials are calling a "100‑year flood." Heavy downpours caused a deadly 30‑plus-foot surge on the Guadalupe River and catastrophic flash flooding.

Nearly 90 people have been killed and dozens remain missing. Search and rescue operations continued Monday as more heavy rain threatens the region. Operators of Camp Mystic, a century-old summer camp in the Texas Hill Country, said they lost 27 campers and counselors, confirming their worst fears after a wall of water slammed into cabins built along the edge of the Guadalupe River.

Authorities vowed that the next step will be investigating whether enough warnings were issued. Why did some camps not evacuate or move to higher ground in areas long vulnerable to flooding?

