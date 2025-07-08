Inside Trump's tax and spending law: Medicaid cuts & a 'backdoor abortion ban'

President Trump's new tax and spending law is expected to result in nearly 12 million Americans losing health insurance. Advocates say it also effectively reduces access to abortions even in states where they are legal. We dive into how it all works and how Democrats hope to use the changes in campaigns.

This episode: political correspondent Ashley Lopez, congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh, and health correspondent Katia Riddle.

This podcast was produced by Casey Morell & Bria Suggs, and edited by Rachel Baye. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.

Copyright 2025 NPR