© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inside Trump's tax and spending law: Medicaid cuts & a 'backdoor abortion ban'

By Ashley Lopez,
Deirdre WalshKatia Riddle
Published July 8, 2025 at 4:28 PM EDT

President Trump's new tax and spending law is expected to result in nearly 12 million Americans losing health insurance. Advocates say it also effectively reduces access to abortions even in states where they are legal. We dive into how it all works and how Democrats hope to use the changes in campaigns.

This episode: political correspondent Ashley Lopez, congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh, and health correspondent Katia Riddle.

This podcast was produced by Casey Morell & Bria Suggs, and edited by Rachel Baye. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Listen to every episode of the NPR Politics Podcast sponsor-free, unlock access to bonus episodes with more from the NPR Politics team, and support public media when you sign up for The NPR Politics Podcast+ at plus.npr.org/politics.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Ashley Lopez
Ashley Lopez is a political correspondent for NPR based in Austin, Texas. She joined NPR in May 2022. Prior to NPR, Lopez spent more than six years as a health care and politics reporter for KUT, Austin's public radio station. Before that, she was a political reporter for NPR Member stations in Florida and Kentucky. Lopez is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Miami, Florida.
Deirdre Walsh
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Deirdre Walsh
Katia Riddle
[Copyright 2024 NPR]