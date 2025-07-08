© 2025 WRVO Public Media
The Contenders, Vol. 15: Wisp, Blonde Redhead, Sherelle, more

By Brittany Luse,
Robin Hilton
Published July 8, 2025 at 8:17 AM EDT
Wisp's "Save Me Now" is one of our contenders for the best songs of the year.
Elinor Kry
It's a contenders week, which means we're updating our running list of the year's best songs with the latest cuts we can't stop listening to. These are the songs we love so much they could end up on our final, best-of-2025 lists.

This week, Brittany Luse, host of NPR's It's Been A Minute, joins us to share some of her picks. This includes the breathless, rapid-fire dance beats of U.K. producer Sherelle, nostalgic R&B from Natanya and the intricate jazz of Ekathé and El Mundo Limón. We've also got a roaring shoegaze cut from Wisp, a collaboration between Blonde Redhead and the Brooklyn Youth Chorus and more.

Featured artists and songs:

1. Sherelle & George Riley: "Freaky (Just My Type)," from With A Vengeance
2. Blonde Redhead: "Rest Of Her Life (Choir Version)," from The Shadow Of The Guest
3. Natanya: "Moviestar," from Feline's Return
4. Wisp: "Save Me Now," from If Not Winter
5. Ekathé and El Mundo Limón: "Baba" (single)

All Songs Considered 25th anniversary segment: Our No. 1 songs from 2019

Weekly reset: Taiko and fireworks, Toyohashi, Japan

Enjoy the show? Share it with a friend and leave us a review on Apple or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Questions, comments, suggestions or feedback of any kind always welcome: allsongs@npr.org

Hear new songs from past episodes in the All Songs Considered playlists in Apple Music and Spotify.

Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
