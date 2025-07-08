The Contenders, Vol. 15: Wisp, Blonde Redhead, Sherelle, more

It's a contenders week, which means we're updating our running list of the year's best songs with the latest cuts we can't stop listening to. These are the songs we love so much they could end up on our final, best-of-2025 lists.

This week, Brittany Luse, host of NPR's It's Been A Minute, joins us to share some of her picks. This includes the breathless, rapid-fire dance beats of U.K. producer Sherelle, nostalgic R&B from Natanya and the intricate jazz of Ekathé and El Mundo Limón. We've also got a roaring shoegaze cut from Wisp, a collaboration between Blonde Redhead and the Brooklyn Youth Chorus and more.

Featured artists and songs:

1. Sherelle & George Riley: "Freaky (Just My Type)," from With A Vengeance

2. Blonde Redhead: "Rest Of Her Life (Choir Version)," from The Shadow Of The Guest

3. Natanya: "Moviestar," from Feline's Return

4. Wisp: "Save Me Now," from If Not Winter

5. Ekathé and El Mundo Limón: "Baba" (single)

All Songs Considered 25th anniversary segment: Our No. 1 songs from 2019

Weekly reset: Taiko and fireworks, Toyohashi, Japan

