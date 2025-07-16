© 2025 WRVO Public Media
'Our joy is our resistance.'

By Felix Contreras,
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published July 16, 2025 at 10:10 AM EDT
Alejandro and Victor Hernandez of the group Maestro Espada
This week Ana and I share some of our long time favorites. While Ana leans into music discovery, I tend to bring more of the classics. In fact, I build playlists on a streaming service to mix music much like I did back in the era of the cassette tape. There is wide swath of music presented in the show this week.

Featured artists and songs:

• Maestro Espada, "La despedida," "Tres gotas de rocío," and Peretas del Tío Vicente"

• Lido Pimienta, "Ahora"

• X Alfonso, Eme Alfonso & Síntesis "Rezo a Changó"

• Simon Diaz, "Tonada De Luna Llena"

• Raúl Rodríguez, Chano Domínguez & Martirio, "En Esta Tarde Gris"

• Rita Payés & Silvia Pérez Cruz, "El Panadero"

• Maria José Llergo, "Aprendiendo a Volar"

• Amaia Miranda, "Canción para Amama"

• Ataquemos, "Vilo"

• incluso si nunca despiertas, "la lluvia no mata las flores"

• Malo, "Suavecito"

• Tommy James & The Shondells, "Crystal Blue Persuasion"

• Hugh Masekela, "Grazing In The Grass"

• War, "All Day Music"

• El Chicano, "Viva Tirado"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Noah Caldwell. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.