It's a Bad Bunny summer in Puerto Rico: Ana recaps 2 of his Residency shows
Global superstar Bad Bunny is hosting an unprecedented 30 concert residency in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Fans are calling it a defining cultural moment for the island. Anamaria Sayre attended two recent shows and shared her reflections.
Music featured in this episode:
• Bad Bunny, "Callaita"
• Bad Bunny, "Baile Inolvidable"
• Los Pleneros de la Cresta, "Los de la Isla"
• Gilberto Santa Rosa,"La Agarro Bajando"
• Bad Bunny, "Lo Que Le Paso A Hawaii"
Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Noah Caldwell. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed.
