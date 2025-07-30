It's a Bad Bunny summer in Puerto Rico: Ana recaps 2 of his Residency shows

© 2025 WRVO Public Media
By Felix Contreras,
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published July 30, 2025 at 9:20 AM EDT

Global superstar Bad Bunny is hosting an unprecedented 30 concert residency in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Fans are calling it a defining cultural moment for the island. Anamaria Sayre attended two recent shows and shared her reflections.

Music featured in this episode:

• Bad Bunny, "Callaita"

• Bad Bunny, "Baile Inolvidable"

• Los Pleneros de la Cresta, "Los de la Isla"

• Gilberto Santa Rosa,"La Agarro Bajando"

• Bad Bunny, "Lo Que Le Paso A Hawaii"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Noah Caldwell. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed.

Bad Bunny performs onstage during Night One of Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 11, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images / Getty
/
Getty
Bad Bunny performs onstage during Night One of Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 11, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.
