The decline of corridos tumbados? Plus, more jazz from Felix

Some might call it whiplash, the way we sometimes zip from one genre of Latin music to another in our New Music shows. But I like to think of it as an expression of the richness and vitality of all music made under what is known as Latin music.

This week's selections reinforce the idea that trying to identify this music under one heading is impossible. Let's just call it Good Music.

Featured artists and songs:

Harold Lopez-Nussa, "Niña Con Violin"

Sofia Kourtesis, "Canela Pura" and "Ballumbrosio"

Lucrecia Dalt, "caes" and "cosa rara"

goodtoknow (paula prieto, benjamin walker, sir hope), "Mareas," "October" and "I'll stay"

Gabriel Alegria Afro-Peruvian Sextet, "Panabe"

Natanael Cano, "Presidente" and "El Juez"

Gabito Ballesteros and Carin Leon, "Regalo de Dios"

The audio for this episode was produced by Noah Caldwell. Suraya Mohamed is the Executive Producer of NPR Music and the madrina of Alt.Latino.

