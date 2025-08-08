Punk rock band PUP

The path to being a successful punk rock band has changed a lot over the years. Twenty years ago before soundcloud, bandcamp and TikTok, a few buddies from school would start a band. They'd practice, cut some songs and play some parties and local shows. Then, eventually they'd get in a van and tour at any place that would have them. They'd repeat that process until either the band gets picked up by a label or they get sick of the whole thing.

PUP might be one of the last punk bands to make it the old fashioned way. The band got together in Toronto about fifteen years ago. PUP's name is an acronym, standing for "Pathetic Use of Potential." They went through that process of recording and touring over and over again until it finally paid off. PUP today is a beloved band. They've performed on the Vans Warped Tour, Lollapalooza, Reading and recently opened for Sum 41 on their final tour.

PUP released their fifth studio album Who Will Look After the Dogs? earlier this year – you can buy or stream it now. They are also on tour right now with dates all over the world including here in the US. We're joined by the band's lead singer Stefan Babcock and guitarist Steve Sladkowski to talk about the new record. They also chatted with us about their live shows and how the mosh pits at their shows and more!

