What's the perfect roadtrip playlist?

Before summer disappears, we share our favorite songs for your long and winding drives, plus a list of ground rules (does the driver always have final say?), and a breakdown of what works best when.

NPR Music's Stephen Thompson and Lars Gotrich join host Robin Hilton.

Featured artists and songs:

1. Eric Burdon and War: "Spill the Wine," from Eric Burdon Declares "War"

2. Stromae: "Santé," from Multitude

3. Broadway Cast: "Alexander Hamilton," from Hamilton

4. Joe Iconis / Broadway Cast: "Michael in the Bathroom," from Bill More Chill

5. Abiotic: "Vermosapien," from Symbiosis

6. Wipers: "Mystery," from Is This Real?

7. Steely Dan: "My Old School," from Countdown to Ecstasy

8. Tunde Olaniran: "Namesake," from Transgressor

9. Shania Twain: "Man, I Feel Like a Woman!" from Come On Over

10. Pat Travers: "Amgwanna Kick Booty," from Black Pearl

11. Anthrax & Public Enemy: "Bring The Noise," from Attack of the Killer B's

12. Unwed Sailor: "Monster Collecting," from Cruel Entertainment

13. The Allman Brothers Band: "Midnight Rider," from Idlewild South and "Southbound," from Brothers And Sisters

14. Lakestreet Dive: "You Go Down Smooth," from Bad Self Portraits

15. Black Sabbath: "Turn Up The Night," from Mob Rules

16. Simple Minds: "Don't You (Forget About Me)," from The Breakfast Club

