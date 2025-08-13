© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Syracuse Common Council honors President Helen Hudson

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published August 13, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
The rezone Syracuse vote is delayed after a councilor objects
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO
The rezone Syracuse vote is delayed after a councilor objects

Syracuse Common Council President Helen Hudson is back after taking a medical leave for more than a year.

Monday’s meeting ended with applause, after the councilors voted unanimously to name a street after Hudson. That was the first meeting Hudson presided over in more than a year after a battle with cancer, while wearing a red shirt that said “I’m a Survivor.”

Councilor-at-large Chol Majok told Hudson she’s a mother to the community and a friend.

"Just know that all of us here, we may not always say it, but we deeply, deeply appreciate what you do, and your presence, and everything that you have done,” Majok said. “Just know that we are watching, and we have learned a lot from you, and we are beyond grateful for your presence."

Councilor-at-large Rasheada Caldwell talked about how Hudson was the first black woman to serve as president of the Syracuse Common Council, and she spoke about Hudson’s contributions to the city.

"I appreciate your leadership,” said Caldwell. “I appreciate your passion. I appreciate you showing us the way. I appreciate you checking us when we're right and wrong, and I am honored to be standing next to you and to call you my president."

The council’s plan is to name one of the three new streets after Hudson. Next, the council will submit a request to Onondaga County for approval.
Tags
Regional NewsSyracuse Common CouncilHelen Hudson
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now