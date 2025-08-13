Syracuse Common Council honors President Helen Hudson

Syracuse Common Council President Helen Hudson is back after taking a medical leave for more than a year.

Monday’s meeting ended with applause, after the councilors voted unanimously to name a street after Hudson. That was the first meeting Hudson presided over in more than a year after a battle with cancer, while wearing a red shirt that said “I’m a Survivor.”

Councilor-at-large Chol Majok told Hudson she’s a mother to the community and a friend.

"Just know that all of us here, we may not always say it, but we deeply, deeply appreciate what you do, and your presence, and everything that you have done,” Majok said. “Just know that we are watching, and we have learned a lot from you, and we are beyond grateful for your presence."

Councilor-at-large Rasheada Caldwell talked about how Hudson was the first black woman to serve as president of the Syracuse Common Council, and she spoke about Hudson’s contributions to the city.

"I appreciate your leadership,” said Caldwell. “I appreciate your passion. I appreciate you showing us the way. I appreciate you checking us when we're right and wrong, and I am honored to be standing next to you and to call you my president."

The council’s plan is to name one of the three new streets after Hudson. Next, the council will submit a request to Onondaga County for approval.