Van Duyn nursing home to pay $12 million settlement over abuse and fraud claims

A Syracuse nursing home will pay $12 million in a settlement with New York state over claims of abuse and Medicaid fraud. The owners of Van Duyn will pay $2 million in restitution to the state’s Medicaid fund, and $10 million to improve conditions at the home.

Caitlan Pavlides of Syracuse joined New York Attorney General Letitia James in announcing the settlement Monday. She told the story of her aunt, a Scottish immigrant, who was supposed to be in the hospital for a short time following brain surgery. Staff at Van Duyn had simple instructions.

“Keep the incision wound clean for a couple weeks and before she could go home,” said Pavlides. “They did not do that. It became so badly infected she actually developed sepsis and had to undergo a second brain surgery. That second one she lost a big part of her brain and with that we lost her.”

This isn’t the only story of abuse and neglect the Office of the Attorney General investigation turned up over the last several years. There were stories of falls, including one that led to a strangulation death when a resident wasn’t helped to the bathroom. There were stories of medication not administered properly, leading to hospitalizations. And there were stories of dehydration among residents.

James said part of the agreement means to ensure conditions improve at the nursing home.

“There will be a health care monitor and a financial monitor,” James said. “The financial monitor will be responsible for the implementation of the $10 million that will be placed in a fund for the purposes of addressing the conditions as well as staffing issues. And the health care fund will make recommendations to the owners as well. If they fail to honor those recommendations, you could be assured. We will monitor the situation, and we'll take further legal action.”

The state agreed on this settlement after lengthy negotiations and decided against filing criminal charges. James said the actions committed did not amount to criminal behavior. She said this is only one of several investigations involving abuse and neglect at nursing homes across the state. She encourages anyone with suspicions about the care of loved ones, to call her office.

Pavlides couldn’t agree more.

“Speak up, make phone calls,” she said. “Call your elected officials and hold them accountable first to keep New Yorkers safe. So, make calls, bark up all the trees, do whatever you can do for your family member.”