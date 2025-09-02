© 2025 WRVO Public Media
The dream of the ’90s is alive in ‘Caught Stealing’

By Glen Weldon,
Cate YoungTre'vell AndersonCarly RubinJanae MorrisMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published September 2, 2025 at 9:35 AM EDT
Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz and Bad Bunny star in Caught Stealing, the new grungy, throwback film from Darren Aronofsky. Butler plays Hank, a sad sack bartender at a sticky East Village dive bar in the 1990s. When his British punk neighbor Russ, played by Matt Smith, asks him to cat sit, Hank finds himself in the wrong place at the wrong time. His life comes apart as the criminal underworld becomes convinced he knows where a huge cache of stolen cash can be found. Will Hank fight back? Can he?

Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
Cate Young
Tre'vell Anderson
Carly Rubin
Janae Morris
Mike Katzif
Jessica Reedy
