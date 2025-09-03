© 2025 WRVO Public Media
‘The Thursday Murder’ Club cozies up to murder

By Glen Weldon,
Linda HolmesMargaret H. WillisonJanae MorrisMike KatzifJessica ReedyChristina Tucker
Published September 3, 2025 at 10:20 AM EDT
Helen Mirren in The Thursday Murder Club.
Giles Keyte
/
Netflix
Helen Mirren in The Thursday Murder Club.

Netflix's The Thursday Murder Club is a cozy British mystery set at a posh retirement community. The movie stars Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, and Ben Kingsley as retirees who have formed a club that researches cold cases to pass the time – until a real murder, and a plucky new member, show up on their incredibly bucolic doorstep.

Follow Pop Culture Happy Hour on Letterboxd at letterboxd.com/nprpopculture

To access bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening for Pop Culture Happy Hour, subscribe to Pop Culture Happy Hour+ at plus.npr.org/happy.

