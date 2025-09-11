© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Gillibrand: Program to help 9/11 responders needs more funding

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published September 11, 2025 at 4:57 AM EDT

Although it has been more than two decades since the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed thousands, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said some of the heroes from that time period are still suffering.

"We are approaching a very grim milestone,” Gillibrand said. “Nearly 50,000 people have been diagnosed with 9/11 related cancers, and that's not to mention the thousands more with other serious non-cancer conditions."

The World Trade Center Health Program was created in 2011 to help provide medical care and monitoring to those who were exposed to toxins. It includes those affected by the terror attacks in New York, the Pentagon, and the Shanksville, PA, crash site. It also includes children who were in schools in downtown Manhattan during that time who have developed adverse health effects.

But now, Gillibrand said Congress needs to secure additional funding for the program, or by Oct., 2028, enrollees will face cuts to their care, and enrollment will be closed.

"9/11 heroes are not political pawns,” said Gillibrand. “Ultimately, Congress must pass a bill that includes funding for the World Trade Center Health Program, and this should be full funding."

Gillibrand said the program has helped more than 140,000 Americans.
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
