The chirp heard ‘round the world: 10 years of catching the gravitational wave

For centuries, the primary way that astronomers studied outer space was through sight. But just ten years ago, scientists successfully established a way to 'listen' to our cosmos – detecting gravitational waves created by huge cosmic events that took place billions of light years away.

But what do those gravitational waves tell us? What events are they commonly caused by? And what could they tell us about our universe? Short Wave host Regina Barber and NPR science correspondent Nell Greenfieldboyce dive in.

