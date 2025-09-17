© 2025 WRVO Public Media
The chirp heard ‘round the world: 10 years of catching the gravitational wave

By Nell Greenfieldboyce,
Regina G. BarberHannah Chinn
Published September 17, 2025 at 10:48 AM EDT
Illustration of two black holes orbiting each other. Eventually the black holes will merge, producing gravitational waves; thanks to LIGO, astronomers can now detect those waves .
Victor de Schwanberg, Science Photo Library
Getty Images
Illustration of two black holes orbiting each other. Eventually the black holes will merge, producing gravitational waves; thanks to LIGO, astronomers can now detect those waves .

For centuries, the primary way that astronomers studied outer space was through sight. But just ten years ago, scientists successfully established a way to 'listen' to our cosmos – detecting gravitational waves created by huge cosmic events that took place billions of light years away.

But what do those gravitational waves tell us? What events are they commonly caused by? And what could they tell us about our universe? Short Wave host Regina Barber and NPR science correspondent Nell Greenfieldboyce dive in.

Interested in more space science? Email us your question at shortwave@npr.org.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

This episode was produced by Hannah Chinn and was edited by Amina Khan. Nell Greenfieldboyce and Tyler Jones checked the facts. Jimmy Keeley was the audio engineer.

Nell Greenfieldboyce
Nell Greenfieldboyce is a NPR science correspondent.
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Hannah Chinn
Hannah Chinn (they/them) is a producer on NPR's science podcast Short Wave. Prior to joining Short Wave, they produced Good Luck Media's inaugural "climate thriller" podcast. Before that, they worked on Spotify & Gimlet Media shows such as Conviction, How to Save a Planet and Reply All. Previous pit stops also include WHYY, as well as Willamette Week and The Philadelphia Inquirer. In between, they've worked a number of non-journalism gigs at various vintage stores, coffee shops and haunted houses.
