Congress deadlocked as possible government shutdown looms

By Danielle Kurtzleben ,
Deirdre WalshMara Liasson
Published September 23, 2025 at 9:58 AM EDT
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., left, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., make statements to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, on April 10, 2025.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., left, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., make statements to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, on April 10, 2025.

Funding for the federal government runs out after September 30 unless Congress can pass a bill to prevent it. We discuss congressional leaders' negotiations over a spending bill and the politics surrounding a potential shutdown.

This episode: White House correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben, congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh, and senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson.

This podcast was produced by Casey Morell & Bria Suggs, and edited by Rachel Baye. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

