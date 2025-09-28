© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Measles virus found in Oswego County wastewater

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published September 28, 2025 at 2:51 PM EDT
CDC
/
CDC

The New York State Health Department said low levels of the measles virus were detected in a wastewater sample in Oswego County last week.

Officials say at this time, no measles cases have been reported in Oswego County or surrounding areas, but the positive wastewater test results show that at least one person with the measles virus was in Oswego County.

Health officials call the wastewater surveillance a vital early warning tool and said this is a good time for everyone to make sure they’re up to date on their MMR vaccines and to stay vigilant.

Oswego County officials said the immunization rate in the county among 2-year-olds is about 87.8 percent, leaving some susceptible to infection. They’re asking medical professionals to watch for measles symptoms and follow infection control protocols.

Symptoms typically start with a fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. A rash usually appears several days later, sometimes with a fever. About 1 in 10 people with measles require hospitalization, and in rare cases, the virus can be fatal.

The state health department, Oswego County, SUNY Oswego, and local health care providers are working together to monitor the situation, and additional testing is underway.

For more information about measles and the state's surveillance efforts, click here.
Tags
measleschildren's healthRegional NewsOswego County
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now