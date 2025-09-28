Measles virus found in Oswego County wastewater

The New York State Health Department said low levels of the measles virus were detected in a wastewater sample in Oswego County last week.

Officials say at this time, no measles cases have been reported in Oswego County or surrounding areas, but the positive wastewater test results show that at least one person with the measles virus was in Oswego County.

Health officials call the wastewater surveillance a vital early warning tool and said this is a good time for everyone to make sure they’re up to date on their MMR vaccines and to stay vigilant.

Oswego County officials said the immunization rate in the county among 2-year-olds is about 87.8 percent, leaving some susceptible to infection. They’re asking medical professionals to watch for measles symptoms and follow infection control protocols.

Symptoms typically start with a fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. A rash usually appears several days later, sometimes with a fever. About 1 in 10 people with measles require hospitalization, and in rare cases, the virus can be fatal.

The state health department, Oswego County, SUNY Oswego, and local health care providers are working together to monitor the situation, and additional testing is underway.

For more information about measles and the state's surveillance efforts, click here.

