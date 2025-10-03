Nearly 60,000 drivers get warnings for speeding in Syracuse school zones

In the first two weeks of the school year in the city of Syracuse, more than 60,000 warnings were issued to drivers who were caught speeding or running a red light in a school zone. Officials say the new red light and speed camera program shows there is a speeding epidemic near city schools.

Among those getting a warning letter was Syracuse Common Councilor Jimmy Monto. He was caught speeding on Geddes Street in front of Lincoln Middle school, where several blinking signs warn motorists of the 25 mile per hour speed limit.

“I drive this probably 10 times a day,” said Monto. “And I got one, because I don't know if it was the new Taylor Swift album or it was my cell phone ringing or whatever, it was. But it's very easy to get distracted when you are behind that wheel. And I can tell you that immediately when I got that letter was like ‘I’ve got to pay better attention and just slow down.'"

Mayor Ben Walsh said from September 3 to September 17, more than 60,000 thousand drivers were caught on camera speeding or running a red light.

“Think about that. 60,000 warnings in just two weeks,” Walsh said. “This data underscores the urgent need for this program and should serve as a wakeup call to all of us who are driving through this city.”

City officials say those 60,000 tickets would add up to more than $3 million in fines. The grace period was put in place to warn drivers, rather than fine them at first.

Walsh says the letters aren’t meant to be punitive, but a reminder to slow down, stay alert, and protect students as they head to school.

The grace period ends November 2. At that point, those who are caught speeding or running a red light in a school zone face a $50 fine, which increases to $75 if the original fine goes unpaid.