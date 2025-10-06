© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local group aims to help girls with mental health

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published October 6, 2025 at 5:11 AM EDT
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
/
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

It’s Mental Health Awareness Week, and the rise of anxiety among pre-teens and teens is a troubling trend researchers are tracking.

Jasmine Peck is a local licensed clinical social worker who is holding virtual group classes this month for girls ages 10-14 who have anxiety. She said the group setting helps them realize they’re not alone.

"They come together,” said Peck. “They can learn about each other. They build relationships. They can give each other support. They can learn from each other."

Peck is also holding a group therapy class for women with anxiety this month.

She said the classes focus on triggers, coping skills, and sources of anxiety. In the 10-14 age group, common causes are online bullying and pressure from social media.

But she said it’s important to remember that anxiety is just your brain trying to protect you from a perceived threat.

"Maybe that threat is a test you have to take in school or an uncomfortable conversation you have to have with one of your friends,” she said. “It perceives that as a threat, and it does everything that it can to protect you, and unfortunately, it works a little bit harder than it needs to."

She said for people suffering from anxiety, it helps to remind yourself that you’re safe. Peck also encourages deep breathing and said the specific technique doesn’t matter as much as making sure you’re breathing from your belly.

"There's the square technique where you can just draw a square on a piece of paper, and you're following it with your finger and breathing in and out,” she said. “There's the figure eight that is just like that."

Peck said she has more virtual support groups coming up, including one for adults who are caregivers and children going through big transitions.

For more information about the groups and her work, click here.
Tags
Regional Newsanxietyteenagersmental health
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now